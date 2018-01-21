Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Aziz Ansari is staying away from tonight's star-studded event in Hollywood.
Although the Masters of None star was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 SAG Awards, Aziz was nowhere to be found both on the red carpet and when his category was announced.
While he was facing off against more than a few talented stars, Aziz was favored to win especially after his award at the 2018 Golden Globes. Ultimately, William H. Macy won for his performance in Shameless.
Earlier this month, the creator of Netflix's hit comedy took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.
He also made history by becoming he first Asian American actor to win a Golden Globe for best leading performance in a TV comedy.
Ultimately, the big night comes after a Brooklyn-based photographer accused the actor of sexual misconduct during a date in an article for Babe entitled "I went on a date night with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life."
In the article, the 23-year-old woman—who anonymously goes by the name "Grace"—alleges that Aziz "ignored clear non-verbal cues" and "kept going with advances."
"In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," Aziz later said in a statement. "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although it may have seemed okay, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable."
The statement concluded, "It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue."
For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!