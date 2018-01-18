Also starring in the series are Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa , Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat , Chloe and Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Dean Cole and Chris Parnell .

Grown-ish has been renewed for a second season by Freeform, the network announced at its inaugural Freeform Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Black-ish spinoff focusing on Yara Shahidi 's Zoey as she navigates her freshman year at Cal U. Maybe Zoey will lose her "Cup B--ch" nickname in her sophomore year?!

Zoey's still got a lot more growing up to do.

Plus, critics and Twitter are loving the show, which was created by Kenya Barris . Hey, they do say college is the best four years of your life!

Grown-ish's series premiere attracted the network's highest ratings for a comedy debut in almost six years, with 1.56 million total viewers. Its debut was also the night's No. 1 scripted series on cable among women 18-49.

FOX, CBS, FOX, NBC



Renewed or Canceled? It's that most nerve-wracking time of year, TV fans. Time for the networks to decide how much of their current lineups will receive new season pickups. Will your long-running fave find itself suddenly retired? And how about that new show you're digging? Will it make it out of its freshman year? Click through our gallery to find out which of your favorite new and returning shows have already secured safe passage to another season and which are living on borrowed time...

Fox



9-1-1: Renewed Ryan Murphy's take on the first responder procedural, starring Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, has earned a second season renewal after airing only two episodes.

CBS



Young Sheldon: Renewed No bazinga here! TV's No. 1 new comedy, the single-cam origin story of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper, will be back for a second season on CBS.

Fox



The Gifted: Renewed Days ahead of its two-hour first season finale, Fox announced that its Marvel series set in the world of the X-Men universe will return for a second season!

NBC



The Good Place: Renewed Great forking news! NBC has handed a third season order to Mike Schur's delightful comedy about the afterlife, starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson.

ABC



The Gong Show: Renewed ABC has handed out a second season order to its revival of TV's most insane talent show. This time around, legendary comedian Mike Myers is owning the fact that he's the actor bringing outlandish host Tommy Maitland to life.

Showtime



Smilf: Renewed Showtime has renewed its critically acclaimed comedy for a second season!

FXX



You're the Worst: Renewed for a Final Season FXX announced the hit comedy will end in 2018. "Making You're The Worst has been an incredible experience and FX Networks have been dream partners," creator Stephen Falk said. "I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we ‘stick the landing'—which is a thing people say now that stupid Breaking Bad had to end so damn perfectly."

Netflix



Love: Canceled The third and final season of Netflix's romantic comedy, created by Judd Apatow and starring Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust, will debut on the streaming service on March 9, 2018.

USA



Mr. Robot: Renewed USA Network's critically-beloved hacker thriller will return for a fourth season in 2018!

Fox



The Orville: Renewed One of the breakout hits of the fall season, Fox renewed Seth MacFarlane's space dramedy for a second season.

Mark Levine/CMT



Nashville: Canceled CMT announced the country music drama's sixth season will also be its last. "All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters," executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement. "And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns—and amazing music!—that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years."

Hulu



Difficult People: Canceled Billy Eichner confirmed on Twitter that Hulu is saying goodbye to its Difficult People after three delightfully difficult seasons.

CBS



Wisdom of the Crowd: Canceled CBS has opted not to give the crime drama a season two.

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME



Shameless: Renewed Showtime renewed its No. 1 comedy for a ninth season, with the network president David Nevins saying, "As challenging as it can be for any show simple to maintain viewers in the current TV landscape, Shameless is adding them in droves. But it's no mystery why. The series' reputation for rich and resonant characters and for deep--and deeply--twisted comedy has drawn not only faithful longtime viewers, but a steadily growing audience."

Netflix



American Vandal: Renewed We may have never gotten a definitive answer to "Who drew the dicks?" but we are getting a second season of Netflix's hysterical true-crime spoof. The streaming giant announced that American Vandal will be back with eight new episodes in 2018.

Netflix



Mindhunter: Renewed Agents Ford, Tench, and Carr will be back to creep you out in a second season of the Netflix series.

Netflix



The Punisher: Renewed Netflix has opted to bring back its latest Marvel offering for a season two.

HBO



Curb Your Enthusiasm: Renewed Ready for some pretty, pretty, pretty good news? HBO has renewed Larry David's caustic comedy for a 10th season. "As I've said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so," David said, celebrating the news.