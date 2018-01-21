HBO
Julia Louis-Dreyfus did not attend the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Dreyfus revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer just four months ago, so it was not known if she'd end up making an appearance at the show.
The 57-year-old actress took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at Sunday's ceremony, her third win in the category. The award was accepted on her behalf by presenters Connie Britton and Mandy Moore , who wished her well.
Veep also nabbed the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. While accepting the award for Veep's ensemble win, her co-star Matt Walsh joked that Dreyfus was in New York for a play, but's unclear if that's why the actress decided to sit this one out.
"I would like -- I would like to thank Julia, of course, Julia, our leader who unfortunately is not here, sorry about that...Oh, Julia is in New York doing a play, sorry, that's why she is not here," Walsh announced.
I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018
Shortly after the win was announced, Dreyfus took to Twitter to share her gratitude for the win and her excitement for her Veep cast.
While she didn't reveal why she skipped the award show, she did say she was at home watching it in her pajamas, "I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?" Dreyfus wrote.
In Sept. 2017, the Veep actress made a big announcement on Twitter, telling her fans, "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
The next month, Julia shared with her social media followers that she had completed her second round of chemotherapy.
"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f--king around here," she wrote on Instagram.
In November, it was revealed that production on the final season of Veep had been delayed amid Julia's battle with cancer. During the holidays in December, Julia shared a sweet "mistletoe moment" with her husband Brad Hall. Along with a picture of the pair kissing she wrote to her Instagram followers, "Our pal, @stevenrstroud captured this #mistletoe moment on Xmas eve. #love #myhero."
During Julia's last day of chemotherapy on Jan. 11, she shared a video her sons Charlie and Henry Hall made for her in which they sing and dance to "Beat It" by Michael Jackson. "My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain't they sweet?" Julia captioned the Instagram post.
