Julia Louis-Dreyfus did not attend the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Dreyfus revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer just four months ago, so it was not known if she'd end up making an appearance at the show.

The 57-year-old actress took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at Sunday's ceremony, her third win in the category. The award was accepted on her behalf by presenters Connie Britton and Mandy Moore , who wished her well.

Veep also nabbed the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. While accepting the award for Veep's ensemble win, her co-star Matt Walsh joked that Dreyfus was in New York for a play, but's unclear if that's why the actress decided to sit this one out.

"I would like -- I would like to thank Julia, of course, Julia, our leader who unfortunately is not here, sorry about that...Oh, Julia is in New York doing a play, sorry, that's why she is not here," Walsh announced.