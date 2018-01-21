Scott Disick Gets ''Aggressive'' During Meltdown Over Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend: ''What the F--k Is Wrong With You?!''
They've got some mountains to climb!
On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Shayla and Kevin are looking to up their game and get revenge on some pretty surprising individuals in their lives. Of course, it's Khloe Kardashian to the rescue. She's ready to help these two get revenge in the best way.
First up, Kevin! He's tired of being the underdog, and he's ready to rise above the bullying and reveal his new and improved self to his childhood friend Julie. Well, at least she's his friend now, but he's hoping she might become a little something more.
"I've been bullied since third grade, all the way until the end of high school. So I feel like I've been eating to feel happy again," Kevin shared with Khloe. "The one good thing about my childhood was Julie. She doesn't know this, but she's the only girl I have ever loved."
Aww! With a little bit of hard work, Kevin is determined to win the girl of his dreams. Thankfully, he's determined enough to achieve his goals, but during the process his motivations may have changed.
"I feel like I could use this confidence and everything that I learned to to use and meet someone," Kevin tells Julie at his reveal party. Looks like Julie may have missed out, but Kevin is ready to start making moves with the ladies!
This week's other participant is Shayla, who is coping with a lot throughout her time on Revenge Body. Shayla wants to get revenge on her mom for a pretty life altering reason. "The person that I thought was my dad, wasn't my dad," Shayla reveals to Khloe.
"After my parents decided to come clean to me about who my biological father was, I started to beast eat to feel better," Shayla shared. "Gaining all this weight has made me feel worse." Shayla is fighting for strength both physically and mentally.
Even though Shayla's mom chose not to attend her reveal party, she still lost 28 pounds and gained an engagement ring. The love of her life popped the question and, of course, she said yes! Now that's what we call sweet, sweet revenge!
