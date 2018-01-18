Three babies? Georgina Rodriguez makes it look easy (which we're sure it truly isn't.)
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shared this photo of herself with their six-month-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo and their newborn daughter Alana Martina.
We see Rodriguez laying down on a floormat while she holds Alana in her arms and the twins are on both her sides having tummy time.
It seems that the fans of the couple can't seem to get enough of these adorable family photos.
Alana, Rodriguez and Ronaldo's first child together, was born on November 12, 2017. Her brother and sister, who Ronaldo welcomed only a few months before in June of that same year, are always seen with their little sister.
While the soccer stud's first son, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jr., 7, is already loving being a big brother to the family's three babies.
The Spanish beauty recently shared a heartwarming photo of their little one.
"Giggly [little girl] of my heart," the Rodriguez captioned the picture of their smiling newborn.
The adorable family photos don't stop there, just three days ago Rodriguez shared a post of Ronaldo's 6-month-old twins, Eva María and Mateo being held by the three wise men.
"In a few years, we'll write you all letters that will be kilometers long, but at this moment you scare us. Happy Three Kings Day!" Rodriguez captioned the post.
"There are material gifts, and there are gifts that go much further than tangible goods. On this day, we wish you all the gift of happiness, may it be a gift that gets bigger and bigger every day that goes on, and that this be a great year for everyone! Thank you for your daily kindness!"
Check out all of their cutest moments:
The happy and complete family poses for this adorable photo.
"I'm a prisoner of these cute babies!" the soccer stud wrote along with this post.
The soccer stud and his girlfriend take this selfie during their parents' night out.
The couple happily poses along with the 32-year-old star's family.
"Her smell, her little sounds and that she's asleep on top of me...I am in a trance and she drives me crazy with love. Alanita and I say good night!" the Spanish beauty captioned this photo.
The couple enjoys the holidays with their family.
"On our way to see daddy play," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself along with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ronaldo's family.
Rodriguez shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message.
Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017.
Early morning moments with these two are the best!
This was Ronaldo's photo of the day back in October, and we love it too!
Rodriguez shared this image with Eva Maria while expecting Alana. She captioned the photo with three princess emojis.
"The best moments in life aren't the ones you plan, they're unexpected and you're surrounded by the ones that you love most. It's not about where, it's about with who," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself with Jr.
These two enjoyed a night out at Tatel in Madrid.
Ronaldo proudly poses with his family, you can spot Rodriguez and her baby bump as she holds Mateo.
The couple was enjoying a delicious meal in Madrid.
Party of five poses while relaxing at home.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez pose with the twins and Jr.
Ronaldo and his three children pose behind along with a painting of his father. "You will always be with us," he wrote.
This was the photo that sparked pregnancy rumors due to the positioning of Ronaldo and Rodriguez's hand.
The Real Madrid star proudly poses with with his three children.
Ronaldo announced the arrival of his twins with this touching photo.
The soccer stud and his oldest son sport matching gear.
The couple and friends enjoyed a night out at J Balvin's concert.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.