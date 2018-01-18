Soleil Moon Frye is opening up about her health and fitness journey.
The beautiful Punky Brewster actress welcomed her fourth child, Story, into the world in May 2016 and just over a year later in July 2017, Soleil showed off her 40-pound weight loss while on a family vacation.
Now Soleil is sharing how she kick-started her healthy lifestyle, with the help of her longtime friend and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch co-star, Melissa Joan Hart.
Soleil explains in an exclusive interview with E! News that after having her third child she struggled to lose the weight that she had gained during her pregnancy.
Soleil Moon Frye Feels Better Than Ever While Showcasing 40-Pound Weight Loss on Family Vacation
"I called my good friend Melissa Joan Hart who I've grown up with my whole life and I was like, 'What do you do girl 'cause I need help!'" Soleil says. "And she told me about Nutrisystem and I immediately ordered it."
Soleil goes on to say that it "totally kick-started" her journey to getting healthy and feeling like her best self.
During the interview, in which she was joined by daughter Jagger, Soleil also talked about possibly having more kids and dished more details about her health and fitness journey!
Take a look at the videos above to get the scoop!