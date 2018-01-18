Tyler Posey just made things super official with his girlfriend, Sophia Ali Taylor—and in the absolute cutest way!

The former Teen Wolf star took to Instagram to share an honest, heartfelt message about their relationship.

"My whole life I feel like I've done the right thing and made the right choices and have strong convictions that I feel are morally correct that I like to stick to," he began. "I'm open minded, though i accept change or new ideologies that oppose mine. I've always been proud of where I've come, what I do and what I continue to do. That being said, I am a human and have problems and issues I need to work past."