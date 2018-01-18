Break out the bronzer and practice your fist pumping because the Jersey Shore cast is officially back together in Miami.
It's been more than seven years since the reality stars of MTV's hit series traded in New Jersey's Seaside Heights for Florida's party city in the show's second season. Now, in honor of the upcoming spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the old crew is getting back together and reliving the fun of where it all began—well, except for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.
Aside from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's former flame, he and his pals Vinny Guadagnino, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" LaValle and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino are all slated to participate.
Unlike their earliest MTV years, the stars took to their social media accounts to document their journeys down to Miami early Thursday. "Got my coffee.. 4 suitcases and a little bit of meatball fire left in my soul," Deena Cortese wrote online. "[Peace] out Jersey !! See you in a month."
Meanwhile, Snooki prepared by packing a few bottles of her eponymous tanning lotion. "Off to Miami b--ches. Why am i awake. I miss my fam already," she posted on Instagram. Farley, who like Snooki is also now a mother of two, took her kids for burgers before taking the trip. "Daddy will be taking good care of you while bad moms meet @jerseyshore," she joked on social media.
Ronnie and Pauly shared an update from the plane, writing, "And we are off!"
Let T-shirt time officially begin!