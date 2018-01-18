Samantha Bee is providing her point of view on the confusion surrounding Aziz Ansari and the #MeToo movement.

In case you missed it, a Brooklyn-based photographer accused the Master of None star of sexual misconduct in an article published on Babe.net. Essentially, the anonymous writer—who went by the name of "Grace" for the piece—recalled a September 2017 date with Ansari during which she said he "ignored her non-verbal cues" and continued making sexual advances toward her.

Ansari responded to the article in a statement to E! News, confirming he had gone on a date with the woman and had engaged in "sexual activity" that he described as "completely consensual."

He continued, "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although it may have seemed okay, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable."

He said he "took her words to heart" and after processing them, responded to her privately.

"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture," Ansari concluded his statement. "It is necessary and long overdue."