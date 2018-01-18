Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb opened up about Matt Lauer's departure on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Kotb replaced Lauer on Today after he was terminated from NBC News for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior.

"It was a difficult time for the show—no question," Kotb said about Lauer's departure. "We were just talking about how do you navigate those waters."

Viewers will recall how Guthrie announced the termination back in November and said she she felt "heartbroken" for both Lauer and the accuser. She also opened up about dealing with conflicting feelings.

"We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these last few weeks: How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?" she said at the time. "And I don't know the answer to that."