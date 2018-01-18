Who knew classroom instruments could make a song even better?
Camila Cabello appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday, where she performed her smash hit "Havana," using a lemon shaker as a prop. Host Jimmy Fallon proved to be a jack-of-all-trades, vacillating between the wood block, bass drum and Casio keyboard. The Roots got into it, too, with Tuba Gooding Jr. playing the Kazoo and using an orange shaker, Kamal Gray playing the xylophone, Mark Kelley playing the kazoo, Captain Kirk strumming the ukulele, James Poyser playing the melodica, Questlove using hand clappers, Stro banging the bongos and Black Thought playing the triangle. "Havana" is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Cabello, who released her debut solo album Jan. 12, previously performed "Havana" on The Tonight Show in September 2017. The 20-year-old pop star was interviewed on the show last Friday, and she also gave her debut performance of "Never Be the Same" in the Jan. 9 episode.
Based on early tracking data, Camila could debut at No. 1, knocking The Greatest Showman soundtrack to No. 2. Elton John recently sang her praises in an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 With Matt Wilkinson. "I just think she's going to have an amazing year, cause she's … just so much fun," the music legend said. "She's got a great voice and she has a great attitude."
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)