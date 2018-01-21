Sam's a winner!

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, is in full swing and Sam Rockwell just went home with the Screen Actor's Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for this role as Officer Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

This is Rockwell's fourth nomination and first win in the category, which was introduced by Ozark star Laura Linney.

In addition to his cast and crew, Rockwell thanked his lady love, "My beloved Leslie Bibb who puts up with me. I love you, baby."

"My mom and dad were actors. They dragged me to rehearsals at ACT when I was a little baby and I slowly realized that these people are nuts," added Rockwell. "I love actors and I love my mom and dad."