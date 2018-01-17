Catelynn Lowell is determined to be the best version of herself.

The Teen Mom OG star surprised fans Wednesday morning when she announced on social media that she was heading to treatment and receiving additional professional help.

"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," Catelynn wrote to her 1.3 million followers. "THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."

The announcement comes just two months after the MTV star shared that she was going to a six-week treatment program after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

She would also post a photo of a tattoo that read, "My story isn't over yet" before completing the program.