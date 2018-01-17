Watch Liam Payne Sensually Read a Fifty Shades of Grey Passage

It's the good kind of Payne!

Liam Payne proved he could make hearts flutter simply reading the phone book when he went on a British radio show and read aloud a passage from one of the Fifty Shades of Grey novels.

The One Directioner, who has a new tune "For You" with Rita Ora in the hotly anticipated Fifty Shades Freed, turned up to the show KISS Breakfast radio show with his musical partner in crime and gave the whole room a taste of his seemingly innate ability to deliver an erotic novel.

As jazzy saxophone music plays in the background, the deep-voiced crooner reads, "Finally, I can sample her….mint and tea. An orchard of mellow fruitfulness. She tastes every bit as good as she looks. Good lord, I’m yearning for her."

The steamy excerpt is from EL James' most recent bondage-tastic page-turner, Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian.