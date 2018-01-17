Why Fans Think Millie Bobby Brown Might Be Dating Singer Jacob Sartorius

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

WAGS: Atlanta, Kesha, Sincerely

Kesha Norman's Relationship Drama Follows Her on a Girl's Trip to New Orleans on WAGS Atlanta

50 Cent, Sire Jackson, Den of Thieves Premiere, 2018

Fashion Police

Young love is a beautiful thing! 

It's no secret that Millie Bobby Brown has had an incredible few years. She's one of the stars of the most successful shows on TV, Stranger things, and now she might be in a budding new relationship. At least that's what the internet seems to think. 

Fans noticed that Millie and Jacob Sartorius were liking a lot of each other's posts on social media, but the big clue came when Millie posted a photo of herself with a giant bear and captioned it, "Thanks for the bear." Her rumored beau commented, "Course." What other celeb couple is rumored to to be taking a big step in their relationship? 

Watch

Millie Bobby Brown Talks Possible History-Making Emmy Win

Get all the cute details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth , Dax Shepard , Kristen Bell , Michelle Williams , Millie Bobby Brown , Couples , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.