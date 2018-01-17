Ricky Martin Opens Up About Coming Out as Gay

Ricky Martin knew he wanted to be a part of American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace because of the story they were going to tell, the cast and because he felt he could in many ways identify with Gianni Versace.

"When you look at Gianni Versace's life you look at someone who was so powerful, someone that was so revered, and yet at the same time a human being that struggled to come out," Trevor Noah said.

The singer visited The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and opened up about his own personal struggles with coming out as gay.

"My friend, you have no idea how it took me a while. The thing is that I was surrounded by friends that were telling me, ‘Don't! Don't come out that will be the end of your career.' It was people that love me, people that mean well and people that were just victims of homophobia. You know, I grew up in this culture that told me that my feelings were horrible, that my feelings were evil. And if you add to that, you know, that I was like a heartthrob, like a sex symbol," Martin explained.