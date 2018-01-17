We're just a few weeks away from Super Bowl LII, and while that may be very exciting for all you football fans, some of us are even more stoked for another reason...

Justin Timberlake's halftime performance!

E! News has the very first, behind-the-scenes look at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, in which we see the 36-year-old superstar focusing all of his efforts into making his performance one to remember.

He's already taken the stage during the Halftime Show twice before—with 'N Sync in 2001 and Janet Jackson in 2004. However, he's looking at this year's show as his first because it marks his very first solo performance.

"I am getting the opportunity to have the stage to myself," he said in the behind-the-scenes clip. "I really am looking at it as my first time."