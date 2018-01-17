The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is retelling one of the most infamous murder sprees and subsequent manhunts in US history, but at the heart of it is a story about two men: fashion mogul Gianni Versace and his killer Andrew Cunanan. To tell those stories, Ryan Murphy cast Edgar Ramírez and Darren Criss.

For Criss, the project has been in the works for a long time. He said he first heard about it from Murphy when Murphy was working on the Scream Queens pilot more than three years ago. Since then, he had a chance to brush up on the case—and brush up he did. Criss is shedding the squeaky-clean TV image developed by playing Blaine on Glee and truly gets lost in the role—in the best way possible.