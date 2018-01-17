Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Hold Hands During Date Night

Jacson / Splash News
Jacson / Splash News
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson continue to fuel romance rumors.
The 40-year-old Coldplay singer and the 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress had a date night in Hollywood on Tuesday evening. The rumored new couple attended the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios.
An eyewitness tells E! News the duo held hands as they chatted with fellow attendees at the event. "They were in the main room, which was quite empty and were holding hands the whole time," the insider tells us. "They were talking to Mark Ronson and a few people approached him."
This sighting of Dakota and Chris comes just days after they were photographed together on the beach in Malibu. "They had their arms wrapped around each other and were very affectionate," an eyewitness told E! News. "She had her head on his shoulder and was leaning into him. They stopped to gaze out at the water and look for dolphins."
On Friday, Jan. 12, the duo was also photographed together at Soho House in Malibu. An eyewitness told us that they arrived together in Martin's car and left together in the same vehicle. The two spent around two hours enjoying a meal and drinks.
Dakota and Chris first sparked romance rumors in November after she was spotted attending a Coldplay concert in Argentina and then they were reportedly photographed together in Herzliya, Israel.
Chris was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow and the exes share two children together. Dakota previously dated Matthew Hitt from 2014 to 2016.