Ostrich Eggs and Flags From Outer Space: Here Are the Unique Gifts the Royals Received in 2017

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 9:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Suits, Wedding Dress

Countdown to the Royal Wedding: The Battle to Dress Meghan Markle for Her Big Day

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton Pats Baby Bump and Tells Kids She's Less Sporty Since Having "Babies"

Queen Elizabeth, Opening Gift

Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

When it comes to the art of accepting presents, the royals are quite the experts. 

After all, they're royal and, as such, everywhere they go they are met with doting fans offering up a variety of trinkets. Wednesday morning alone Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton went home with two freshly gifted teddy bears, compliments of a 9-year-old hospital patient with well wishes for the younger members of the royal family, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

With the new year well underway, the official record of gifts the royals received in 2017 has been released. Needless to say, finding something to give any member of the royal family can be quite the daunting task, so it seems many have turned to their own lives for authentic gift ideas. 

For example, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta gave Queen Elizabeth II an ostrich egg decorated with Maasai beadwork for her 91st birthday present. Meanwhile, British astronaut Tim Peake, who has worked on the International Space Station, gave the queen the flag from his spacesuit when he stayed at Windsor Castle in April 2017. Talk about an out-of-this-world present!

Photos

Stars Meeting Royals

Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Of course, the monarch's well-known interests can also serve as inspiration. For example, during a visit to the Canine Partners National Training Center in November, the longtime corgi lover and owner was given a purple fleece dog bed and toy. 

However, the queen isn't the only royal to be showered with thoughtful presents. In addition to a variety of books, purses, cufflinks and earrings, Middleton and Prince William have also been gifted standout items like a replica cavalry saber from Polish President Andrzej Duda, a bamkuch cake from a bystander in Luxembourg and a vase and ceramic rose from former French President François Hollande

Meanwhile, their little ones Prince George and Princess Charlotte were not forgotten. Particularly, during their tour of Poland and Germany with their parents in July, the siblings receives toys, lollipops, trains, socks and even a dreamcatcher, totaling in 59 items. 

What would you gift the queen? Sound off in the comments below!
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.