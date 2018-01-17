Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi recently visited contestant Fatima Ali just before she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and called on fans to say a prayer for her friend.

Lakshmi, who had previously joined her during her chemotherapy treatments, posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday a selfie of the two by Ali's bedside at a Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

"I'd love it if everyone joins me today in saying a special prayer for our @cheffati who went into surgery a couple hours ago," the host wrote. "She was in good spirits when we walked her into OR, and am hoping for a great outcome today. #topchef #topchefmemories @bravotopchef #f--kcancer."