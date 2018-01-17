Miley Cyrus and Elton John will take the stage together at the 2018 Grammy Awards this month.
At the ceremony, the two will perform of John's classic hits, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday. Two days after the Grammys, Cyrus and other performers are set to honor John with tribute performances at the Elton John: I'm Still Standing- A Grammy Salute event.
The Recording Academy also revealed that the 2018 Grammys will feature performances from U2, Kendrick Lamar and Sam Smith, who like John, are all former Grammy Award winners.
Previously announced Grammy performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Logic, Bruno Mars,SZA and Pink.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Broadway stars Patti LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" from her leading role in Evita, while Ben Platt from the musical Dear Evan Hansen will perform a classic from West Side Story, both as part of a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.
The 2018 Grammy Awards will be hosted by James Corden and will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
Tune in to E!'s Grammys Countdown show starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 following by our two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. After the Grammys telecast, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29 at 7 and 11 p.m.