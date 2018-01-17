Miley Cyrus and Elton John will take the stage together at the 2018 Grammy Awards this month.

At the ceremony, the two will perform of John's classic hits, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday. Two days after the Grammys, Cyrus and other performers are set to honor John with tribute performances at the Elton John: I'm Still Standing- A Grammy Salute event.

The Recording Academy also revealed that the 2018 Grammys will feature performances from U2, Kendrick Lamar and Sam Smith, who like John, are all former Grammy Award winners.

Previously announced Grammy performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Logic, Bruno Mars,SZA and Pink.