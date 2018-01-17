Jack Antonoff Sounds Off on Dating Rumors Following Lena Dunham Split

Carry on, everyone, because Jack Antonoff isn't dating anyone new.

That's the message her sent out to his thousands of Twitter followers around midnight on Wednesday, seemingly in reference to recent reports that he's been dating someone else since his December split from longtime girlfriend Lena Dunham. The musician and Girls creator had been dating since 2012.

According to the Grammy winner, the stories just aren't true.

"Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he wrote online. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol."