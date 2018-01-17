USA Gymnastics Will Not Fine McKayla Maroney $100,000 If She Testifies Against Larry Nassar

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 6:40 AM

McKayla Maroney, ESPY Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ESPY

McKayla Maroney can rest easy.

The 22-year-old athlete signed a nondisclosure agreement in December 2016, in which she agreed to keep quiet about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Team USA's doctor, Larry Nassar. The NDA was a stipulation of Maroney's $1.25 million settlement with USA Gymnastics.

Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to criminal sexual conduct, is being sentenced this week in Lansing, Mich., on seven charges of sexual assault. Nassar faces up to a life sentence, with a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison. More than 140 women have said they were abused by Nassar, and 88 of them are expected to read victim impact statements in court this week. Nassar already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Read McKayla Maroney's Victim-Impact Statement

If Maroney were to give a victim impact statement, she could be fined $100,000. But, a rep for USA Gymnastics told E! News Wednesday it "has not sought and will not seek any money from McKayla Maroney for her brave statements made in describing her victimization and abuse by Larry Nassar, nor for any victim impact statements she wants to make to Larry Nassar at this hearing or at any subsequent hearings related to his sentencing." Additionally, the organization encourages Maroney "and anyone who has been abused" to speak out against Nassar in court. "USA Gymnastics remains focused on our highest priority—the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and creating a culture that empowers and supports them," the spokesperson said.

Yesterday, actress Kristen Bell, television producer Michael Schur and supermodel Chrissy Teigen offered to pay the $100,000 fine Maroney would incur if she decided to speak publicly.

Maroney is suing USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University, where Nassar served, claiming the NDA she signed was illegal. USA Gymnastics said last month that the terms from the 2016 agreement were drawn up her attorney, and not its own lawyers.

The gymnast fired shared her story publicly in October 2017.

