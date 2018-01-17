All couples fight—even Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
During Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Good Place star recalled a quarrel from early on in their relationship.
Bell had just finished her 2010 comedy When in Rome and decided to take a trip with Shepard to introduce him to her mother. The two ended up riding a motorcycle from New York to Detroit, and Bell let Shepard pick the music for the first two states. Once they reached the service station, Bell decided to switch the tunes.
"Well, he was not happy," she told host Jimmy Kimmel, "because I didn't ask, we didn't discuss it. And it was also like we're both control freaks [in the] beginning of our relationship."
However, things only escalated from there. Soon, the couple was fighting about…helmet laws?
"Dax Shepard believes that if he is in a state that does not have a helmet law he should be ‘observing the local culture' and not wear his helmet," Bell explained.
After she protested, the two got into "an even bigger fight" but eventually came to a compromise.
"If he was on the highway, he had to wear the helmet. But if he was on side streets, he didn't have to wear the helmet," she said. "I'm not joking, he took side streets for like four hours just to make a point."
Once it started raining, Bell insisted that Shepard wear a helmet. This caused even more tension between the couple.
"The rest of the road trip, I think through Ohio up to Michigan, we were fighting so bad we both lost our voice because we were screaming at each other on the motorcycle. And I refused to hold onto him, so I hold onto the back of the motorcycle like a boss," she said, demonstrating the pose.
YouTube
Things didn't get any better once the two reached their destination. After the two pulled up to the house, Bell's mother came out with her cameras and had the couple do a "medium-length photo shoot." Shepard then had an "out-of-body experience" when the family decided to sit down for back-to-back episodes of Alf. Thankfully, the experience didn't break the couple.
"But we continued dating, Jimmy. That's the moral of the story," she said. "We worked through it. It's about compromise. It's about understanding the other person's wants and needs. We weren't listening to each other back then, but now we listen."
The couple ended up tying the knot in 2013 and now have two daughters: Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3.