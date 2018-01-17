Earlier this week, Now to Love reported Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly tied the knot while vacationing in Byron Bay, New South Wales, to celebrate New Year's Eve. Chris Hemsworth dismissed the report about his brother during an interview on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Tuesday. While Miley is part of the family, he said, "They're not officially married."

Of course, Chris only has nice things to say about Miley—though she has disappointed him in one regard. "She's expected to put on show and bang a few songs out, but she never does. I am insisting constantly," he joked. "I'm like, 'When's the performance coming?' She's a lot of fun."

Chris, who is married to Elsa Pataky, added that he's never given his younger brother romantic advice. "I asked my mom about marriage and kids," the 34-year-old Australian actor said. "And she said, 'Look, we've been doing it for a long, long time. If there was an answer to it, and a way to do it properly, we'd have it figured out. There'd be one book that said, 'Here's how to do it.'"