Kaylin Jurrjens is focusing on herself and taking a stab at a career in hosting!

On tonights all-new WAGS Atlanta, Kaylin gets back on the saddle after leaving her hosting aspirations behind to focus on her husband, Jair Jurrjen's, career.

"It was definitely a tough decision to put everything on hold for J.J. Baseball just really consumed my life, but now, I can really focus on myself," Kaylin declared.

Kaylin started her session at Drama Inc. with some warm-up exercises to wake her face up for the cameras, but the moves had this WAG feeling more than silly than ready.

"I feel like I'm about to motorboat someone," Kaylin joked.