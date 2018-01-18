Don't knock it 'til you try it!

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jennermet some interesting fans while at lunch with a friend, and they may have just given her an idea of what to do with her ashes when she dies. It may be a little unconventional, but then again, that's just the type of stuff Kris lives for!

After being asked to take a picture with two fans, she notices one of them has a beautiful ring on. "What is this an opal?" Kris asks about the ring. "It's actually her grandmother. Her grandmother is in the ring," the woman shares. "It's actually her cremated ashes. Isn't that amazing?"