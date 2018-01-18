Khloe Kardashian Is Helping Kevin Get the Girl of His Dreams on Revenge Body: ''She's the Only Girl I've Ever Loved''
On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jennermet some interesting fans while at lunch with a friend, and they may have just given her an idea of what to do with her ashes when she dies. It may be a little unconventional, but then again, that's just the type of stuff Kris lives for!
After being asked to take a picture with two fans, she notices one of them has a beautiful ring on. "What is this an opal?" Kris asks about the ring. "It's actually her grandmother. Her grandmother is in the ring," the woman shares. "It's actually her cremated ashes. Isn't that amazing?"
While Kris thought she was kidding, it was the honest to God truth! "It is starting to creep me out a little bit," Kris shares after holding the ring. "I thought she was kidding." While Kris may be creeped out, her friend thinks it's a pretty cool idea. "I love that!" she shares with Kris after the fans walk away.
"I've heard of people that go to lunch with like an urn with their grandfather's ashes just to be close to them, so I'm not judging," Kris shares about the strange encounter!
