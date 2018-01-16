Hilary Duff’s Facialist Shares 6 Tips for Dry, Winter Skin

Winter is here.

Whether you're combatting a bomb cyclone or living in sunny Hollywood, skin is more prone to dryness and dehydration during the colder months. Lips are chapped, oil production is in high gear, which clogs pores, and that natural layer of dewy goodness is lost. It's no wonder celebs flock to Bel Air-based celeb facialist Angela Caglia to find skin solace.

Don't worry—you needn't live in The Hills or have deep pockets to combat winter skin, the pro—who has worked with Hilary Duff, Helena Christensen and Minnie Driver—shared morning-to-night tips that will help bring back moisture to your visage.