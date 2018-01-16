Ladies helping other ladies!

Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell and The Good Place creator Michael Schur have taken to social media to give their support (financial and emotional) to Olympian McKayla Maroney, who may be fined $100,000 if she speaks out later this week about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of disgraced Team USA doctor, Larry Nassar, who was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography.

In 2016, the gymnast received $1.25 million settlement from USA Gymnastics and agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of the deal, which also entails a $100,000 fine should she ever speak publicly about the molestation. But Maroney may break the NDA this week as she is one of 88 women who are currently scheduled to deliver victim impact statements at Nassar's sentencing, which begins today and is set to run through Friday.

And while that amount may be a hefty sum—first Teigen and then Bell and Schur hopped on Twitter to say they'd pay the sum if need be.

Along with a screen grab of a headline regarding Maroney being fined if she speaks, Teigen tweeted on Tuesday, "The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla."

Schur then retweeted Teigen's tweet and wrote "I'll split it with you." And then Bell retweeted Schur's tweet and wrote, "I'll 1/3 it with you."