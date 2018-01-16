The 2018 Super Bowl wants to help solve the global water crisis.
Matt Damonstars in Stella Artois and Water.org's ad airing during the massive football spectacular, and E! News has a look at the 30-second clip encouraging Americans to "Make Their Super Bowl Party Matter" by stocking up on the Belgian pilsner.
From now until April 15, every purchase of a Stella Artois 12-pack will help Water.org (which Damon co-founded in 2015) in providing a year of clean water to someone in the developing world. The same goes for ordering Stella Artois at bars, and every purchase of a limited-edition Stella Artois Chalice will offer five years of clean water for one person.
Between shots of running water, Damon shares, "Millions of people in the developing world walk up to six hours every day for water. This Chalice can change that. If just one percent of you watching this buys one, we can give clean water to one million people for five years."
Damon hosted a promotional event for Stella Artois and Water.org's initiative in New York City today, telling attendees why this project is so important to him and easy to take part in.
The Downsizing star recalled meeting a teenage girl on a trip to Zambia in 2006 who had dreams of becoming a nurse and said "reminded me of Ben Affleck and me when we were that age and we were going to move to New York and we were going to be actors." Damon revealed it was this interaction that made him realize a lack of clean water "robs people of any kind of hope" and their "true potential."
"If you're going to bring beer to a Super Bowl party why wouldn't it be Stella?" the actor added. "If you're actually doing something great and having a great time it's kind of a win for everybody."
Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Pink will precede halftime show performer Justin Timberlake by singing the national anthem. As for other Super Bowl commercials, football fanatics can expect to see Cindy Crawford star in a re-imagination of her iconic Pepsi ad alongside son Presley Gerber and other unnamed celebs.
