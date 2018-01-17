According to the network's description of the episode, appropriately entitled "Robin," the fallout from Rowan's desperate act affects all of Quinn's loved ones, including a guilt-ridden Olivia. Sounds pretty dead to us.

Right after the fall finale finished airing last November, Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter to fuel the flames of fan speculation, writing, "It's the final season you guys, you know we had to go all out. We are happy that @KatieQLowes can have this time with her baby."

Lowes addressed fans on social media that night, as well. "Thank you to the @ScandalWriters @shondarhimes for this time with my baby. And for Quinn," she wrote. "Can't even tell you how much I miss my #Scandal fam...and most of all. You #gladiators. Thank you. Love you. Thank you."

Now we turn to you, Gladiators: Is Quinn really dead? Or do you think Shonda and the gang tried to pull a fast one on us? Sound off in the comments below!

Scandal returns on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. on ABC.