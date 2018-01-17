Darren Criss and Edgar Ramírez on Becoming Andrew Cunanan and Gianni Versace for American Crime Story
Papa Pope, exactly who is in that trunk of yours?
When Scandal finally returns from its winter hiatus on Thursday, Jan. 18, we should finally learn the truth regarding poor Quinn's (Katie Lowes) mortality after that shocking gun shot from the other room had Olivia (Kerry Washington) convinced that she made a grave mistake in calling dear ol' dad Rowan's (Joe Morton) bluff when he said he'd put a bullet in the new head of QPA's, well, head.
And as this sneak peek of the midseason premiere, exclusive to E! News, hints, things do not look too good for Quinn.
ABC
In the brief clip, Papa Pope drive his car into an abandoned lot in the dead of night, only to pop the trunk and pour gasoline on whatever (or whoever) had the misfortune of finding itself inside.
"I'd like to report a fire," he tells the 911 operator on a burner phone before tossing said burner phone into the now-flaming trunk and turning to walk away. And what happens next is all the proof you need that, if it's Quinn in there, she's toast. Check out the clip above to see what we mean!
According to the network's description of the episode, appropriately entitled "Robin," the fallout from Rowan's desperate act affects all of Quinn's loved ones, including a guilt-ridden Olivia. Sounds pretty dead to us.
Right after the fall finale finished airing last November, Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter to fuel the flames of fan speculation, writing, "It's the final season you guys, you know we had to go all out. We are happy that @KatieQLowes can have this time with her baby."
Lowes addressed fans on social media that night, as well. "Thank you to the @ScandalWriters @shondarhimes for this time with my baby. And for Quinn," she wrote. "Can't even tell you how much I miss my #Scandal fam...and most of all. You #gladiators. Thank you. Love you. Thank you."
Now we turn to you, Gladiators: Is Quinn really dead? Or do you think Shonda and the gang tried to pull a fast one on us? Sound off in the comments below!
Scandal returns on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. on ABC.