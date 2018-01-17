With The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, his first significant TV role since his stint on General Hospital in the 1990s, singer Ricky Martin is playing a role in the story of an infamous murder, but it goes deeper than that. As Antonio D'Amico, lover to Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramírez), Martin found renewed strength.

The series brings the underlying homophobia that was (and still is) present in the United States at the time of Versace's murder and the manhunt for Andrew Cunanan.

"One of the reasons that I jumped into this character with the level of passion that I jumped into [it with] was because in 1997, something happened. Someone was killed…a criminal that went on a killing spree. He was on the list of the most wanted men of the FBI, he was living in Miami Beach, not hiding, and no one caught him," Martin told E! News.