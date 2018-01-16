Hey bros, Logan Paul thinks he deserves a second chance...

Earlier this month, the YouTuber star landed himself in a possibly career-ending controversy after releasing a video which which showed him traveling to Aokigahara, a forest in Japan often referred to as "suicide forest" because hundreds of people have taken their lives there, and filming himself and friends almost giddy when discovering a deceased person who had committed suicide.

Immediately there was an avalanche of anger and outpouring of dismay towards the 22-year-old and his decision to post the video, which was entitled "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…", to his YouTube channel.

In the video, which many view as "tasteless" and "macabre," Paul said to the camera that finding the body was "a first for me" and that it was "most real vlog I’ve made."

Paul took down the now-deleted video and issued an apology to his millions of fans hours after the Internet exploded in attacks aimed at him. Despite the apology, Paul was fired from his YouTube Red series and Google Preferred announced that it would no longer aggregate Paul's multi-million-subscriber channels for advertisers.

Paul's been laying low since, but yesterday, the personality was spotted by TMZ at LAX and when a paparazzo asked about the situation, the fallen star said, "Everyone deserves second chances, bro."

When asked about what he's learned from the experience, "Everything. So many things."

As for a lengthier response to all that has happened, the blonde said to the camera man, "It's coming."