Jermaine Dupri is addressing rumors he's back together with Janet Jackson.

The music producer was a guest on Power 105.1's Breakfast Club on Tuesday and laughed off the romance speculation that's been circulating for months. "I don't know anything about it," Jermaine said in response to the many rumors about him and Janet.

When asked if they are at least friends, Jermaine said, "I don't know if that's… we've always been friends… I don't know if we've never not been friends."

He then went on to say, "Nobody has ever seen us together...it's just speculation I guess when somebody gets single."