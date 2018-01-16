Ant-Man and the Wasp are ready for action.

Ahead of the July 6 release of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man sequel, fans are getting a better glimpse at both superheroes all dressed up and ready to get to work, helmets and all. Walt Disney Studios unveiled the image on Tuesday along with more of what to expect for the upcoming film, directed by Peyton Reed and starring Paul Ruddand Evangeline Lily as the titular characters.

Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne and Michael Douglas will also appear in the film.