Fans were sending an "SOS" on Twitter last night.

The Jonas Brothers' official Instagram was reactivated last night, a move that was first reported by The Bachelor fan favorite, Ashley I.

Cue Twitter fans losing their minds and raising the question—are the JoBros getting back together? That's what superfans of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are certainly hoping and thinking!

For a refresher: The Jonas Brothers officially broke up in October 2013 after rumors of some serious drama between the bros. In a Good Morning, America interview at the time, Nick, the youngest JoBro, said that they had reached a place where they "feel like we're best suited to do our own individual things, all things we're passionate about, and choose to be brothers first."