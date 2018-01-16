Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Break Up

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have called it quits.

The Teen Mom 2 stars have ended their relationship, Briana confirmed Tuesday on Instagram. She also told Blasting News, "Javi and I are not together anymore. Our future just doesn't line up. He doesn't want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I'm doing in two weeks) because it'll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don't plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me."

She then shared, "I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn't see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together."