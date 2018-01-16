Profesora Penélope Cruz is running Ellen DeGeneres' class today,

The acclaimed actress and upcoming star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace took a break from her usual schedule to teach the daytime host some of her native language.

During an appearance on DeGeneres' daytime show on Tuesday, the comedian became Cruz's student. Unfortunately—but quite hilariously—we don't think DeGeneres will be passing this Spanish class.

"Hey, help me out with something. I'm trying to learn Spanish. You could give me like a new word to learn today," the host told the Oscar winner. Cruz was already prepared with a few phrases—one in particular not so safe for TV.

To start, Cruz shared the phrase, "Me tienes hasta el moño," which roughly translates to "I've had it with you." However, it didn't exactly roll off of Ellen's tongue.