"I was surprised by some of the specifics. But I was aware of the culture of silencing women and the culture of bullying them, and I knew that men in the industry were allowed to behave in very different ways than women. That was obvious," she says. "What was fascinating about the #MeToo movement was I was sitting with friends who weren't in the industry, and there wasn't one of us who hadn't been assaulted at some point. We'd never had that conversation before. That was an eye-opener." Knightley has "never been sexually abused professionally or harassed on a film set," she says, "but in my personal life, when I've been in bars, I can count four times when I've been what I'd say was assaulted in a minor way. I think everyone has battled their fair share of monsters. It's not just actresses. It's teachers; it's lawyers. I'm not talking about rape, but I'm talking about the people who had been grabbed in pubs or their breasts had been fondled by somebody they didn't know or they'd had someone shove a hand up their skirt."

"For too long, you really did go, 'Oh, this is just normal.' It's terrifying that was our response. It must have been awful for all of those brave women who have come forward and spoken publicly about their experiences. There's been a lot of pain and a lot of suffering," explains Knightley, who is promoting Colette. "We're in a period of time in which it all has to come out. Then we need to move forward and figure out how to make sure that it doesn't happen again."