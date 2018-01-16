Kate Middleton looked pretty in pink while visiting Coventry, England with Prince William on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a hot pink Mulberry coat to the royal engagement—the same coat she wore during her 2014 visit to New York, as well as during her final appearance before the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015.

The coat covered Kate's growing baby bump. The Duchess is pregnant with the couple's third child and is expected to give birth in April.

To stay warm, Kate accessorized her look with black tights and black gloves. She also wore black heels and carried a black clutch.