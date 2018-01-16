PBS Series #MeToo, Now What? Aims to Go Beyond the Sexual Harassment Headlines and Examine What's Next

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 9:45 AM

PBS is taking a look at the #MeToo movement with a new five-part series, #MeToo, Now What? executive produced and hosted by Zainab Salbi. Announced by PBS at the 2018 TCA winter press tour, the half-hour series aims to go beyond the headlines about sexual harassment and will ask how we got here and how we as a society moves forward.

"In order for this conversation to create true cultural change, we must talk with the man on the street, in our lives, our colleagues and friends," Salbi said in a statement. "Equally, we need to have the conversation with the women in our lives to examine why, when we've seen sexual misconduct, we've often looked the other way when it didn't impact us directly."

Each episode will focus on an aspect of sexual harassment with both in the field and in studio reporting. The series is made up of stand-alone episodes, but all are connected by topic. Topics #MeToo, Now What? will explore include "the impact of popular culture on women in the workplace, how race and class factor into the discussion, the social costs of pay inequity and gender discrimination, how men can be engaged in this discussion, and, ultimately, how we begin to chart a path forward," according to PBS.

Look for both male and female guests across ages, races and economic groups. Salbi will welcome journalists, activists, celebrities and leaders from across a variety of industries including media, business and academics.

The series premieres Friday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS—check your local listings.

