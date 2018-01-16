EXCLUSIVE!

2018 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Moments You Didn't See on TV

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 7:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Matt Damon

Matt Damon Apologizes for Sexual Misconduct Comments

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Easter

Kim Kardashian's Bumpy Road to Baby No. 3: Pregnancy Health Scares, Surrogacy & More

Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Angela Robinson, Laverne Cox

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

There are just some moments the cameras miss.  

Such was the case Monday night at the annual NAACP Image Awards, hosted once again this year by black-ish actor Anthony Anderson and packed with a star-studded audience of celebrated nominees. 

While fans watched from home as Angela Robinson, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe and Tracee Ellis Rosshelped open the show with a moving tribute to the Time's Up movement, as Daniel Kaluuya was named Outstanding Actor for his performance in Get Out, as Ava DuVernay was honored as the NAACP Entertainer of the Year and as Andra Day serenaded the crowd, there were some moments those sitting on their couches couldn't catch. Fortunately, we have the inside scoop from Monday's main event. 

Photos

2018 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Fashion

1. Hyping the Crowd

While the show is exciting all on its own, attendees got extra help getting into the celebratory spirit thanks to the night's emcee, who got the crowd pumped behind the scenes. At one point, he asked Anderson to use his mic for a mic drop, but unfortunately the host didn't have a mic to give. According to an insider, the bit had the audience clapping and laughing. 

Chadwick Boseman

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

2. Mr. Popular

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman seemed to be one of the most popular attendees at Monday's soirée. Fellow stars like Brown were spotted stopping the actor to shake hands and chat. "Everybody wants to talk to Chadwick," a source noted. "He is the most popular person here." At one point, even the emcee noticed and asked the audience, "Why is everybody on Boseman?"

Read

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

3. Social Hour

With the hustle and bustle of award season, stars squeeze in some time to catch up with colleagues during commercial breaks. Such was the case at this ceremony as celebrities like Washington, Sterling K. Brownand Mandy Moore were spotted mingling while they waited for the show to go live again. 

Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

4. Date Night

While it was a special night for Washington, who was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, the evening doubled as a glamorous date night for the star and her husband, NFL alum Nnamdi Asomugha. The athlete was spotted waiting patiently as people stopped Washington to say "Hi" and they later took their seats together after her time on stage. 

5. Hi Mom!

When some of the stars of Detroit came out to present, you may have heard screams from the audience. Turns out—it was one of their moms! The proud mama waved from the audience and later warmly greeted them when they returned to their seats. 

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.