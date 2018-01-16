"But what I can say is this: I don't want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York and RAINN," he wrote. "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."

Chalamet follows co-star Rebecca Hall's lead, as the 35-year-old actress announced last week that she will be donating her salary from A Rainy Day in New York to Time's Up. "In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened," the actress wrote, in part, on Instagram. "After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow's statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones, I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today."