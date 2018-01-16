Venturelli/WireImage
Timothée Chalamet announced Monday he will be donating his salary from Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York to three charities; the Golden Globe-nominated Call Me by Your Name actor filmed the movie last summer in New York City with Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Cherry Jones, Jude Law, Diego Luna, Kelly Rohrbach, Liev Schreiber and Suki Waterhouse. In recent years, many actors have been criticized for working with Allen, who has been accused of sexual assault by his daughter, Dylan Farrow. Allen, for his part, has repeatedly denied the allegations.
"This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education. I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire. But I am learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job—that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence," the 22-year-old actor wrote on Instagram. "I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I'm not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations."
"But what I can say is this: I don't want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York and RAINN," he wrote. "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."
Chalamet follows co-star Rebecca Hall's lead, as the 35-year-old actress announced last week that she will be donating her salary from A Rainy Day in New York to Time's Up. "In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened," the actress wrote, in part, on Instagram. "After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow's statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones, I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today."
Calling it "a small gesture," Hall promised to do better in the future. "I've also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere," the actress said. "#timesup."