Kids can surprise us for all the right reasons.
As millions of Americans celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the holiday weekend, Jennifer Garner decided to post a meaningful message with help from her son.
In a new Instagram post, Jennifer revealed the note her 5-year-old boy Samuel left for another book lover.
"When the librarian finds a love note your son tucked into a picture book…" she shared with her followers. "#actsofkindness #spreadlove #belikemlkjr #lovenote."
So what did this special letter say? "Hello, you are loved. I believe in you." All together now, awwww!
The post received thousands of "likes" from fans and famous friends including Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldana.
And when one fan credited Samuel for having the biggest heart "just like his mama," Jennifer wasn't ready to give credit for the nice deed. "I think he learned it all in preschool xxxxx," she commented.
Jennifer and ex Ben Affleck are also the proud parents to two daughters. In fact, their middle child Seraphina recently celebrated a birthday that was a family affair.
E! News learned that the friendly exes came together for a small birthday party at Jennifer's house. A source says Ben was the first guest to arrive and was "in a great mood" during the celebration.