Bravo/Studio Brooke
Bravo/Studio Brooke
We don't know who built the house, but the house is definitely on fire!
Kandi Burruss hopped on Twitter on Sunday night to strike a match and ignite an epic feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is back for the show's 10th season, after the mother of six said on camera during Sunday night's episode that Burruss had propositioned her for sex.
While the episode was airing on Bravo, Buress tweeted, "I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @Kimzolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You’re just a visitor!"
Within minutes, Zolciak clapped back, "If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers f--king all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!"
I?m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you?re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody?s really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You?re just a visitor!— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018
PSA: stop lying @Kimzolciak! https://t.co/8n4pscrWVl— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018
On the newest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Zolciak dropped shocking accusations about both Burruss and NeNe Leakes.
The wig-wearing blonde, who is back on the Bravo show for the first time since season 5, brought the drama during drinks and gossip-sesh with BFF Shereé Whitfield, where the subject of Burruss was brought up.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Last season there were some false allegations that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker tried to drug co-star Porsha Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton so that they could take advantage of them sexually.
When discussing last season's tense story line, Zolciak said to her friend, "I also know a lot about, you know, Kandi...I’m just saying the threesome part with the hubby. … the elevator’s not going to the top floor if you’re willing to share your man."
Zolciak then claimed that Burruss had once propositioned her to perform oral sex on her.
"On my kid’s life if God strikes me dead, I wouldn’t let her," Zolciak said. "I’m not saying that to be mean, I’m telling you the f--king truth."
Looks like Burruss didn't like that so much!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)