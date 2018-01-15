Aziz Ansari is speaking out after a Brooklyn-based photographer accused the actor of sexual misconduct during a date in an article entitled "I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life" for the publication Babe.

The 23-year-old woman, who anonymously goes by the name of "Grace" in the article, came forward in a lengthy and detailed account of the September 2017 date, which she said left her feeling "victimized" afterward. In the article, "Grace" alleges that 34-year-old "ignored clear non-verbal cues" and "kept going with advances."

In a statement given to E! News on Sunday, the Master of None star said, "In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual."

The actor continued, "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although it may have seemed okay, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue," concluded the Golden Globe winner.