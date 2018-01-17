Gary Clark Jr.
Congrats to Nicole Trunfio and Gary Clark Jr.!
The 31-year-old Australian supermodel and CEO of Erth Jewelry and husband Grammy-winning musician Gary Clark Jr. have welcomed a daughter named Gia "Gigi" Leblane Clark. Trunfio gave birth to the baby girl, the couple's second child, on Monday, Jan. 15. Baby Gigi arrived at 4:44 a.m., weighing in at 7.5 lbs.
"Gary and I are humbled to announce the arrival of our healthy and incredibly stunning daughter into the world on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, of course, Zion is so excited to be a big brother," the couple tells E! News in an exclusive statement. "We are so grateful to Dr. Crane and nurses at Cedars for such an incredible birth experience. I feel so lucky to have a daughter, and to bring a little girl into the world during such empowering times, the future is bright for women."
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The couple continues, "We are so in love with her and cannot wait for the world to meet her."
The two are also parents to son Zion, who turned 3 a few days ago. Trunfio had recently posed for a series of nude pregnancy photos, which were obtained by E! News.
She has modeled for campaigns by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino and served as a mentor on the Bravo reality show Make Me a Supermodel. She is currently writing a book about pregnancy and childbirth.
Trufio and Clark, who covered The Beatles' "Come Together" for Justice League, were married in 2016.
In 2015, Trunfio made headlines when she was pictured on the cover of Elle Australia breastfeeding Zion.
"There is nothing more powerful and beautiful than motherhood," she said. "The last thing I want to do is be controversial, so please take this for what it is, let us #normalizebreastfeeding there is nothing worse than a mother that is judged for feeding her hungry child in public."