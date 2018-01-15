The countdown to the 49th NAACP Image Awards is on!

If you didn't already guess, we're just hours away from the annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film.

The glamorous award show, hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, is expected to be a star-studded affair with Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae and many others serving as presenters.

Common and Andra Day are expected to perform while Danny Glover will receive the "President's Award" for his humanitarian efforts from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

As for who will receive the NAACP "Entertainer of the Year" award, you'll just have to watch tonight at 9 p.m. on TV ONE.

Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the star-studded red carpet and the fashionable looks seen on our favorite stars. Take a look in our massive gallery below.