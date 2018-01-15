Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The countdown to the 49th NAACP Image Awards is on!
If you didn't already guess, we're just hours away from the annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film.
The glamorous award show, hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, is expected to be a star-studded affair with Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae and many others serving as presenters.
Common and Andra Day are expected to perform while Danny Glover will receive the "President's Award" for his humanitarian efforts from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
As for who will receive the NAACP "Entertainer of the Year" award, you'll just have to watch tonight at 9 p.m. on TV ONE.
Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the star-studded red carpet and the fashionable looks seen on our favorite stars. Take a look in our massive gallery below.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Halle Berry
Bow down to one of the best! The A-list actress doesn't disappoint yet again on the red carpet.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Tracee Ellis Ross
"Wearing a @narciso_rodriguez dress, @tiffanyandco jewelry, @louboutinworld pumps, @tylerellis_official clutch, along with a vintage @ysl feather jacket from my closet. Styling by @karlawelchstylist," the Black-ish star shared on Instagram. "Hair by @araxi_by_appointment_only, makeup by @stephensollitto #blackish."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Issa Rae
The Entertainer of the Year nominee may just win the biggest award of the night.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Kerry Washington
The Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series nominee may just walk away with a special award for her role in Scandal.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Yara Shahidi
The beloved Grown-ish star is ready to support her TV dad Anthony Anderson at the annual award show.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Caleb McLaughlin
The Outstanding Performance by a Youth winner has one big reason to celebrate Stranger Things tonight.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe
Date night done right! The This Is Us star (wearing Chopard jewelry) brings his beautiful wife to the star-studded evening.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Miles Brown
The Black-ish star shows off his own unique style before supporting his co-star Anthony Anderson inside.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Niecy Nash
The Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nominee celebrates the success of Claws.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Yvette Nicole Brown
The Elena of Avalor star wows fans and red carpet watchers with her designer dress.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Lonnie Chavis
Big 3 in the house! The This Is Us star is already a fashion pro thanks to his latest red carpet look.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Marsai Martin
The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series winner already has a big reason to celebrate tonight.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Danielle Brooks
The Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nominee arrives to represent Orange Is the New Black.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Jeannie Mai
This is her time to shine! The talk-show host celebrates The Real's Outstanding Talk Series win.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Tamera Mowry-Housley
"We are definitely the show that could!!! We never stopped dreaming, believing, and praying!" the talk-show host shared on Instagram after learning The Real won big.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Adrienne Houghton
"G L A M N A A C P," The Real co-host shared on Instagram before hitting the red carpet. "Hair by: @hair4kicks Makeup: @rokael_lizama Jumper @fashionnova"
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Bianca Lawson
The Queen Sugar star adds a splash of color to the carpet with her red dress.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Jasmine Sanders
The supermodel sports a red dress from Ester Abner's Resort 2018 collection.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP
Keesha Sharp
The Marshall star poses for the cameras before showtime begins.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Lil Rel Howery
"I want to thank PERRY ELLIS for both of my suits I've worn the last few days..." the Get Out star wrote on Instagram. "And shout to @camaraaunique for grooming me today..."
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Demetria McKinney
The Outstanding New Artist nominee is ready for a night of celebration in Pasadena.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Rutina Wesley
The Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series nominee celebrates the success of OWN's Queen Sugar.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Storm Reid
We can't stop gushing over the Wrinkle in Time star's latest look on the carpet.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Sonequa Martin-Green
The Star Trek: Discovery star catches our eyes with her unique print dress and matching shoes.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
Lisa Vidal
"Sportin some leg at the #NAACPAWARDS! #ALICE&OLIVIA JUMPSUIT #Love!!!" the actress and singer shared on Instagram from the red carpet.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP
LeToya Luckett
Purple has never looked better on this talented singer.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
June Ambrose
The costume designer wows on the red carpet with her head-turning look.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP
Logan Browning
The Dear White People star is ready to shine at the star-studded award show.
The 2018 NAACP Image Awards air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium tonight at 9 p.m. on TV ONE.
