Selena Gomez's Mom "Not Happy" About Justin Bieber Reunion

Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey is "not happy" about the singer's renewed romance with Justin Bieber but is not interfering in her daughter's life.

The two rekindled their romance late last year. In December, a source told E! News that Gomez's family is "not happy" about her relationship with Justin and is worried about the "Come and Get It" singer, who had a secret kidney transplant over the summer, and her notorious ex, who she dated on and off for three years until their 2014 split.

On Saturday, GossipCop, known for debunking celebrity news reports, posted an interview with Gomez's mother. The website quoted Teefey as saying she is "not happy" with her daughter and Bieber's latest reunion, but says, "Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy."

Gomez's rep had no immediate comment about the reported remarks by Teefey.